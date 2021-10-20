Ambassador of the Republic of Malta presents copy of his credentials to Deputy FM of Armenia

YEREVAN, 20 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahe Gevorgyan received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Malta (place of residence Valletta) George A. Said Zammit on October 20 on the occasion of presenting the copy of credentials.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, congratulating the Ambassador on the occasion of appointment, the deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia wished fruitful and productive work.



Thanking for reception and good wishes, the Ambassador noted that he will try to maximum promote the deepening and strengthening of the relations between the two countries.

The interlocutors discussed a broad scope of issues related to Armenian-Maltese relations, including prospects of agenda-setting in bilateral political, economic, scientific and cultural fields.