New Armenian ambassador to Qatar presents copy of credentials at foreign ministry
09:45, 21 October, 2021
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The new Armenian Ambassador to Qatar Armen Sargsyan presented the copy of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Ahmad Hassen Al-Hammadi.
During the meeting the ambassador and Mr. Al-Hammadi attached importance to the Armenian-Qatari relations based on friendship and mutual respect between the two nations, the embassy of Armenia in Qatar said in a news release.
They reiterated commitment to take all possible steps for further enhancing and strengthening the relations.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
