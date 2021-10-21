Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 October

PM Pashinyan appoints new deputy minister of economy

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan appointed Arshak Aslanyan as Deputy Minister of Economy, replacing Varos Simonyan, the government's press service said. 








