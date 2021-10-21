PM Pashinyan appoints new deputy minister of economy
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan appointed Arshak Aslanyan as Deputy Minister of Economy, replacing Varos Simonyan, the government's press service said.
