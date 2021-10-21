Minor earthquake recorded at Armenia-Georgia border

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 2,3 earthquake struck at the Armenia-Georgia border 15 km north-east from the village of Bavra at 13:17, October 21, the Armenian Seismic Protection Service said. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10km.

The tremors measured MSK 3 in the epicenter.

It was felt in the Armenian villages of Metsavan and Dzoramut at an intensity of MSK 2-3.

