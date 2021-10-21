Turkey’s active participation to 2020 Artsakh War incomprehensible, serious problem –Armenian President tells NATO envoy

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina Píriz and his delegation who are in Armenia as part of a regional visit, the Presidential Office reports.

Armen Sarkissian highlighted Armenia’s normal cooperation and partnering relations with the NATO. He stated that Armenia continues bringing its important contribution to the international efforts on establishing peace and stability.

The NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative said the North Atlantic alliance values the cooperation with Armenia and the continuation of the political dialogue. He highlighted Armenia’s great contribution to the NATO missions and ensuring international security.

The Armenian President and his guest also discussed the current situation in the country and the region after the 2020 war, the developments and the challenges. Touching upon the post-war humanitarian problems, the Armenian President said that Azerbaijan still continues holding the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians in captivity, which is a gross violation of the international humanitarian law.

The President once again stated that the active participation of Turkey, as a NATO member, to the 2020 war against Artsakh, can’t be understood and is a serious issue.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan