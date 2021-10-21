Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-10-21

YEREVAN, 21 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 October, USD exchange rate stood at 476.55 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 553.94 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.71 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 656.26 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 27265.26 drams. Silver price stood at 363.58 drams. Platinum price stood at 16041.54 drams.