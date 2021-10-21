Armenian FM, US Assistant Secretary of State discuss steps to be taken within Strategic Dialogue

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried on October 21.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the dynamics of the development of the Armenian-American dialogue, especially emphasizing cooperation in the areas of democracy, rule of law, protection of human rights, and the fight against corruption. Ararat Mirzoyan and Karen Donfried discussed the steps to be taken within the framework of various platforms, including the Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue (USASD).

The parties also touched upon regional security issues. The sides highlighted the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict within OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ mandate.

Touching upon the humanitarian issues created by the 44-day war, Minister Mirzoyan first of all emphasized the issue of repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages illegally detained in Azerbaijan.