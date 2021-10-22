LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 October:

The price of aluminum down by 1.71% to $3023.50, copper price down by 0.61% to $9935.00, lead price up by 0.93% to $2380.00, nickel price up by 2.58% to $20475.00, tin price down by 0.93% to $37400.00, zinc price down by 0.60% to $3544.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $56545.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.