Foreign Minister receives new UNICEF Representative to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received today newly-appointed Representative of UNICEF to Armenia Christine Weigand on the occasion of presenting her credentials, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The FM in his remarks appreciated the 27 years of activity of UNICEF in Armenia aimed at protecting the rights of children. He in particularly highlighted implementing different programs and initiatives aimed at improving child healthcare and education.

The meeting sides discussed the UNICEF’s 2021-2025 program document for Armenia.

They also discussed the humanitarian consequences of the 2020 war launched by Azerbaijan with Turkey’s support against Artsakh. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the necessity of UNICEF’s more active engagement to ensuring the security, education and other rights of the children affected by the conflict.

