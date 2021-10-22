Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

SOAD’s Serj Tankian diagnosed with COVID-19

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Rockstar Serj Tankian announced that he’s been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The System of a Down frontman said he developed flu-like symptoms when he returned to Los Angeles after three shows. “I am shocked that it could even be Covid as I am not just vaccinated but also incredibly careful. I am so sorry to have to push these dates yet again especially to those who made sacrifices to be here from out of town,” he said, as his Los Angeles performances were rescheduled to February 2022.

