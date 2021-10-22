Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-10-21

YEREVAN, 22 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 476.48 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.16 drams to 554.77 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.75 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.21 drams to 657.69 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 20.49 drams to 27257.43 drams. Silver price up by 4.22 drams to 371.18 drams. Platinum price up by 0.33 drams to 15977.91 drams.

 








