Armenia and Sweden will cooperate on the reform agenda of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia

YEREVAN, 22 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Sweden will continue cooperation in line with the agenda of justice reform, Minister of Justice of Armenia Karen Andreasyan and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sweden to Armenia Patrik Svensson agreed about this during the meeting at the ministry, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Justice of Armenia.



Ambassador of Sweden Mr. Svensson congratulated Minister Andreasyan on the occasion of being appointed and during the discussion referred to the main directions of cooperation – in the fields of rule of law, human rights, fight against corruption.



Karen Andreasyan presented to the Ambassador the reform agenda of the ministry and its priorities.



The Ambassador highlighted the ensurance of the continuation of resumed cooperation between Armenia and Sweden and referred to programmes being implemented with Armenia, in particular in the fields of strengthening of democracy and protection of human rights.