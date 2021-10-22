Woman in Armenia dies of coronavirus at 20th week of pregnancy
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. A woman in Armenia died of coronavirus at the 20th week of pregnancy, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Health Ministry of Armenia.
“The mother of the victim of the 44-day war died of Covid-19 in the 20th week of pregnancy. Specialists did their best to save her life, but, unfortunately, it was impossible”, the Ministry said.
