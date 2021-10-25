Possibility of Armenia’s joining European Migration Network with observer status discussed in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The staff of the Migration Service of Armenia led by head Armen Ghazaryan received today the delegation of the European Migration Network (EMN) to discuss the possibility of Armenia’s joining the Network with a status of an observer, the Migration Service said in a news release.

The purpose of the European Migration Network, which was defined by the decision of the Board in 2008, is to satisfy the information needs of migration and asylum institutions and the authorities of the member states and provide impartial, reliable, fresh information aimed at supporting the policy-makers in the European Union. The Network also serves as a source of reliable information for the broad public.

The Head of the Migration Service Armen Ghazaryan expressed readiness to share the Armenian migration experience, the information about the processes and also get information about the activity, structure and experience of the Network.

“This meeting is important both for us in order to understand the advantages of joining the European Migration Network, the features of the observer status, and also for you in order to get acquainted with the Armenian experience and to be informed about our migration and asylum system”, Mr. Ghazaryan said.

EMN representative Adolfo Sommarribas also expressed readiness to establish a direct and transparent cooperation.

“Our experience shows that the closer the contacts between the partners are, the more effective the cooperation will be. Therefore, we are ready to discuss all issues and share our experience in order to create stable working ties”, Adolfo Sommarribas said.

