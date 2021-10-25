Amid rising COVID-19 rates, Armenian health authorities again recommend remote learning in universities
13:58, 25 October, 2021
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Healthcare has recommended the education ministry to extend the autumn break in schools over rising rates of COVID-19 infections, the Healthcare Ministry spokesperson Hripsime Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.
“We’ve recommended universities to switch to remote education and to extend the school break for a week,” Khachatryan said.
1184 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
