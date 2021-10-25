Amid rising COVID-19 rates, Armenian health authorities again recommend remote learning in universities

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Healthcare has recommended the education ministry to extend the autumn break in schools over rising rates of COVID-19 infections, the Healthcare Ministry spokesperson Hripsime Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

“We’ve recommended universities to switch to remote education and to extend the school break for a week,” Khachatryan said.

1184 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan