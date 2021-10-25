Armenian, Cypriot Speakers of Parliament reaffirm readiness to strengthen cooperation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan and President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus Annita Demetriou reaffirmed the bonds and cooperation between Cyprus and Armenia during a meeting in Nicosia on October 25, CyprusMail reports.

Simonyan said he was pleased with the collaboration between the two countries in international forums, stressing the importance of collaborating on an inter-parliamentary level.

“The Armenian side will do everything in its power to further deepen inter-parliamentary collaboration between our two countries, to benefit them and their peoples,” he said.

He added that during the meeting, he and Demetriou discussed issues relating to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the Cyprus problem.

Simonyan thanked the Cypriot parliament for unanimously condemning Azerbaijan’s violation of the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh. He also reiterated Armenia’s total support for a peaceful solution to the Cyprus problem.

“As Cyprus and Armenia are both victims of Turkey’s intransigence, it is vital that they establish stronger bonds on an inter-parliamentary, international and European level”, Demetriou said.

She also said that talks between Armenia, Cyprus and Greece will begin as soon as Simonyan’s official visit to Cyprus is over.

“Through a common strategy, we can face any challenge, big or small,” she said, “but also strengthen our voices on European and international matters so that we can put forth our common principles”.