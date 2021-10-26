LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 October:

The price of aluminum down by 1.08% to $2925.00, copper price down by 0.65% to $9805.50, lead price up by 1.67% to $2436.00, nickel price down by 0.94% to $20030.00, tin price up by 1.21% to $37550.00, zinc price down by 0.04% to $3443.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $56545.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.