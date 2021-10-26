COVID-19: Foreigners in Armenia can get vaccinated with AstraZeneca and Sputnik-V

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Regardless of the period of their stay in Armenia, foreign nationals and persons having no citizenship in Armenia can get vaccinated against COVID-19, the ministry of health said in a statement today.

Armenia offers AstraZeneca and Sputnik-V vaccines for those persons. They can get vaccinated at mobile vaccination sites.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan