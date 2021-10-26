Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-10-21

YEREVAN, 26 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.46 drams to 476.94 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.76 drams to 554.01 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.13 drams to 6.88 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.20 drams to 657.89 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 424.23 drams to 27681.66 drams. Silver price up by 2.59 drams to 373.77 drams. Platinum price up by 61.43 drams to 16039.34 drams.