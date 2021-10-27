Armenian President departs for UAE from Saudi Arabia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian departed for the United Arab Emirates from Saudi Arabia on a working visit, his Office said today.

President Sarkissian visited Saudi Arabia yesterday, on October 26 where he was welcomed by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir. Sarkissian’s Office described this trip as a historic visit as no diplomatic relations exist between Armenia and Saudi Arabia and it was the first visit of an Armenian head of state to Saudi Arabia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan