Holy See’s Apostolic Nunciature opens in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The opening ceremony of the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See in Armenia was held today in the capital city of Yerevan.

The ceremony was attended by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State at the Holy See Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra.

Before the ceremony, Ararat Mirzoyan and Edgar Peña Parra held a joint press conference and a cancellation of two new stamps titled “Papal Visits to Armenia: Pilgrimage to the first Christian nation”.

