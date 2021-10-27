Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-10-21

YEREVAN, 27 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.37 drams to 477.31 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.66 drams to 553.35 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 6.78 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.26 drams to 655.63 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 280.84 drams to 27400.82 drams. Silver price down by 0.64 drams to 373.13 drams. Platinum price up by 73.82 drams to 16113.16 drams.