LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 October:

The price of aluminum down by 4.20% to $2725.00, copper price down by 2.04% to $9605.00, lead price down by 1.73% to $2381.00, nickel price down by 3.51% to $19660.00, tin price down by 0.67% to $37150.00, zinc price down by 2.52% to $3327.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $56545.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.