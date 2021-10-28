Razmik Petrosyan appointed Governor of Aragatsotn

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet installed Razmik Petrosyan as the new Governor of Aragatsotn after Davit Gevorgyan stepped down.

PM Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Petrosyan on assuming office and also thanked Gevorgyan for the work he’s done.

Governor Razmik Petrosyan thanked for the trust and assured that he’ll try to justify all expectations.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan