Ambassador says Chinese people ready to assist Armenia in fight against COVID-19

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Chinese government will donate a new batch of vaccines against COVID-19 to Armenia in case of necessity, Ambassador of China to Armenia Fan Yong told reporters today, commenting on the demand of the two Chinese-made vaccines CoronaVac and Sinopharm in Armenia.

The Ambassador reminded that this year in May China donated vaccines to Armenia as an aid, which had a big impact on the fight against the pandemic. After that Armenia has purchased Sinopharm vaccines from China in accordance with the agreement reached between the two governments. However, the Ambassador added that if there is a necessity, the Chinese people are ready to assist the Armenian people on any matter.

“If necessary, the Chinese people, of course, are ready to assist the Armenian people on any matter. I think that in case of necessity, respective agreements will be reached between the governments of the two countries, as a result of which the vaccines can be provided in the form of a donation if needed”, the Ambassador said.

