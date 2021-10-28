Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-10-21

YEREVAN, 28 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.48 drams to 477.79 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.55 drams to 553.90 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.79 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.67 drams to 657.30 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 176.56 drams to 27577.38 drams. Silver price down by 5.15 drams to 367.98 drams. Platinum price down by 398.55 drams to 15714.61 drams.