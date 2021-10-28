Chinese Ambassador satisfied with level of development of Armenian-Chinese relations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of China to Armenia Fan Yong is very much satisfied with the development pace of the Armenian-Chinese relations, the Chinese Ambassador told ARMENPRESS at the solemn opening ceremony of Confucius classroom at the Armenian-Russian University.

“I can say that at the moment it’s not enough to say that I am satisfied with the level of development of those relations, but I am very satisfied," the Chinese Ambassador to Armenia said.

Recalling that the relations between Armenia and China have a history of several thousand years, dating back to the time of the ancient Silk Road, Ambassador Fan Yong added that in the modern times the relations between the two countries are developing steadily.

“We are very happy to see that many young people in Armenia today are interested in China, Chinese culture and language. I came to Armenia last year, I can say that since then I see that the number of students and pupils studying Chinese is increasing, their level of language skills is improving. Every year, our embassy organizes an event that financially encourages students, pupils, and lecturers. And I have already found that there are students among them who are very good”, Fan Yong said, reminding that the Chinese Embassy also cooperates with ARMENPRESS news agency.

According to the Ambassador, they have come up with a very good plan, thanks to which more Chinese tourists will visit Armenia to see the nature here and the beautiful places.

"I hope that as a result of our further cooperation, the flow of Chinese tourists to Armenia will increase even more, we will be able to see an increase in the number of tourists," said the Chinese Ambassador.