FlyOne Armenia granted Air Operator's Certificate

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia granted the Air Operator's Certificate to FLYONE Armenia.

The new national airline said in a news release that it will launch flights from Armenia very soon, offering affordable tickets to Europe and Asia and maximum safety.

Mircea Maleca, the company's General Manager, said, "We are currently at the stage where we are launching the sale of FLYONE ARMENIA tickets. We look forward to start the flights and to welcome our passengers."

Yerevan airport is the point from/to which the airline will fly to Moscow, Tehran, Lyon, Paris, Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Krasnodar, Istanbul, and Tel Aviv.

By now, FLYONE Armenia invested more than 60 million Euros in the Armenian market.

“Furthermore, we have created new jobs, planning to have a team of more than 135 employees, who will be paid higher salaries than the country's average. In the future we aim to grow both in terms of the number of employees and the fleet.

The company's fleet consists of Airbus A320 aircrafts, on which we will operate both scheduled and charter flights. Each aircraft has 180 seats and meets all International Air Transport Association (IATA) and EASA safety standards. Also, in pandemic conditions, the aircraft are equipped with HEPA air filters, which remove 99.97% of viruses and bacteria.