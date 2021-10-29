1-month-old baby infected with COVID-19 dies in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. A 1-month-old baby infected with COVID-19 died at a Yerevan hospital.

The Yerevan State Medical University Chief of Staff Shushan Danielyan said in a statement that the baby died in the morning of October 29 at the ICU of the Muratsan hospital, where it was admitted on October 19.

“[the baby] was put on ventilator on October 26,” Danielyan said. “Listen to experts, get vaccinated and protect yourself and your loved ones from this menacing disease.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan