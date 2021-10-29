Internationally wanted terror suspect apprehended in Yerevan airport

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. An internationally wanted terror suspect was apprehended by Yerevan Zvartnots airport security personnel.

Kader S., a 33-year-old suspected member of a terrorist organization wanted by Interpol since November 9, 2020, was detained while attempting to board the Yerevan-Minsk flight.

The national Interpol bureau and the prosecution were notified on the arrest.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan