1 dead in Russian border guard vehicle crash in Armenia
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. A Russian border guard truck crashed 150 meters into a gorge in Armenia, leaving 1 dead and another injured, the emergency situations ministry reported.
The incident happened midday October 29 in the 80th kilometer of the Yerevan-Meghri road, near Tigranashen.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
