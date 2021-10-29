Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 October

1 dead in Russian border guard vehicle crash in Armenia

1 dead in Russian border guard vehicle crash in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. A Russian border guard truck crashed 150 meters into a gorge in Armenia, leaving 1 dead and another injured, the emergency situations ministry reported.

The incident happened midday October 29 in the 80th kilometer of the Yerevan-Meghri road, near Tigranashen.

