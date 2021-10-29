Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-10-21

YEREVAN, 29 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 477.80 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.83 drams to 556.73 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.77 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.68 drams to 658.98 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 127.31 drams to 27704.69 drams. Silver price up by 1.85 drams to 369.83 drams. Platinum price down by 91.84 drams to 15622.77 drams.