Foreign nationals traveling to US must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and negative test from Nov 8
11:39, 1 November, 2021
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Beginning November 8, adult foreign nationals who fly to the United States, with limited exceptions, must provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, as well as a negative test taken in the past three days, the US Embassy in Armenia said in a statement.
The statement adds that the foreign nationals will still need to follow local health guidelines, such as wearing masks and washing hands.
