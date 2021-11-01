Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

Foreign nationals traveling to US must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and negative test from Nov 8

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Beginning November 8, adult foreign nationals who fly to the United States, with limited exceptions, must provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, as well as a negative test taken in the past three days, the US Embassy in Armenia said in a statement.

The statement adds that the foreign nationals will still need to follow local health guidelines, such as wearing masks and washing hands.

 








