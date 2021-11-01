Armenia’s minister of territorial administration and infrastructures plans to visit Iran

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan received today Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, the ministry said in a news release.

The minister welcomed the Ambassador and highlighted the reliable partnering relations between Armenia and Iran, as well as the bilateral cooperation in different sectors, stating that the two countries have a big agenda of bilateral relations.

In his remarks the Iranian Ambassador said that there is a good cooperation with the Armenian ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures, expressing confidence that it will continue also in the future. He said that the deep historical-cultural ties between Armenia and Iran contribute to the development of bilateral relations in various directions.

The meeting also touched upon the regional developments. The Ambassador highlighted the situation in the region and stated that the Syunik province is important also for them and informed that mutual visits of various delegations are expected soon which will be able to take part in different programs being implemented in the province.

The minister attached importance to the role of infrastructures in Syunik, stating that active road construction works are being held in the province.

The officials also exchanged ideas about the prospects of expanding the cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as on Iran’s entry to the EAEU market via Armenia as a member of the Union.

Some details of the upcoming visit of minister Sanosyan to Iran were also discussed.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan