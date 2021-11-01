Ameriabank has raised USD 17.5M Tier 2 capital

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Ameriabank has signed long-term subordinated loan agreements with total volume of USD 17.5M during recent months, with an option to increase by USD 15M if required. The USD 17.5M sub debt funds, attracted from several partner institutions, qualify as Bank Tier 2 capital under Basel III framework and are aimed at strengthening the overall capital position of the Bank.

Part of the subordinated debt was attracted from our long standing partners at Symbiotics aimed at supporting Armenian economy during recovery by financing primarily small and medium business. This is the second subordinated loan agreement with Symbiotics since the beginning of the pandemic, with a USD 15M subordinated loan agreement signed in late 2020.

It was a great pleasure to host Vincent Lehner, Head of Markets at Symbiotics, during his first post-Covid business trip, to discuss Ameriabank and Symbiotics long-standing collaboration, as well as overall economic prospects.

“I think it’s a good moment to invest in Armenia. We see Armenia as a very good base for us, for the development of our business. We invest in the future, in the future of the bank, in the future of the country, and in the future of our company – Symbiotics, as well. Ameria is a great partner. Our partnership really shows that we are aligned, we have the same objectives, we can deliver together what we want, to achieve and support the businesses”, commented Vincent Lehner during the interview.

Learn more about Ameria-Symbiotics strategic partnership in Armenia from the interview by following this link or visiting the Interviews section of our IR website at https://ir.ameriabank.am/news/interviews .



About Symbiotics SA

Symbiotics is the leading market access platform for impact investing, dedicated to financing micro- small and medium enterprises and low- and middle-income households in emerging and frontier markets. Since 2005, Symbiotics has structured and originated some 4,000 deals for over 450 companies in almost 90 emerging and frontier markets representing more than USD 5.5 billion. These investments have been purchased by more than 25 fund mandates and more than 50 third party specialized fund managers, forming a growing ecosystem and marketplace for such transactions.

About Ameriabank:

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in Armenia with clearly formulated digital agenda. Being the first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank provides a large package of innovative banking services. Now Ameriabank is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions.

