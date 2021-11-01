Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-11-21

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-11-21

YEREVAN, 1 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.35 drams to 477.45 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.56 drams to 552.17 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.74 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 6.88 drams to 652.10 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 547.58 drams to 27157.11 drams. Silver price down by 1.27 drams to 368.56 drams. Platinum price down by 134.24 drams to 15488.53 drams.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]