Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-11-21

YEREVAN, 1 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.35 drams to 477.45 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.56 drams to 552.17 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.74 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 6.88 drams to 652.10 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 547.58 drams to 27157.11 drams. Silver price down by 1.27 drams to 368.56 drams. Platinum price down by 134.24 drams to 15488.53 drams.