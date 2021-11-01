Artsakh State Minister hosted at Los Angeles City Council

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan visited the Los Angeles City Council on October 29 together with Consul General of Armenia to LA Armen Bayburdyan.

The State Minister of Artsakh was welcomed by a group of members of the City Council led by Paul Krekorian.

Artak Beglaryan highly valued the constant support of the LA City Council and Paul Krekorian in particular to the protecting of rights and interests of the people of Artsakh. He in particular highlighted the four resolutions adopted during the 2020 Artsakh War.

Artak Beglaryan awarded Paul Krekorian with the Medal of the State Minister of Artsakh for his significant contributions to the cooperation between Artsakh and Los Angeles.

The members of the Council reaffirmed their support to the rights of the people of Artsakh and the international recognition of the independence of Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan