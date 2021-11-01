Armenian, Russian FMs discuss regional developments

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the MFA Armenia.

The Ministers discussed issues related to the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, taking into account that soon it will be a year since the signing of the November trilateral document on full ceasefire. Special attention was paid to the solution of urgent humanitarian issues - return of detainees, provision of maps of minefields, preservation of cultural and religious heritage.

The two FMs exchanged approaches on easing tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, unblocking all transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus, and creating a favorable atmosphere for regional cooperation.

The importance of continuing the efforts aimed at the political-diplomatic settlement of the border incidents between Armenia and Azerbaijan was emphasized. The sides touched upon the current aspects of the Armenian-Russian cooperation, taking into account the forthcoming bilateral contacts at different levels. The Foreign Ministers of the two countries noted the progressive development of the allied cooperation. They also discussed various international and regional issues.