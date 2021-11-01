Elon Musk's net worth exceeds $300 billion

YEREVAN, 1 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. American businessman Elon Musk has become the first person in history whose net worth according to Forbes exceeded 300 billion dollars, ARMENPRESS reports ''RIA Novosti'' agency informed, noting that according to Forbes, Musk's net worth currently is $ 302.4 billion.

Musk's net worth has grown as Tesla shares have risen. Prior to that, Musk's net worth was $ 257.6 billion. According to Forbes, this is the highest figure since 1982.



Earlier, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos topped the Forbes list with $212 billion.