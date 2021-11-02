Armenian government plans 90% more funding for ministry of high-tech industry

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The government budget for 2022 envisages a 89,4% increase of funding for the ministry of high-tech industry, the minister of finance Tigran Khachatryan said at a parliamentary committee discussion.

“The 2022 draft state budget envisages 17 billion 278 million drams for the ministry of high technological industry, which is 8 billion 155 million drams more compared to 2021,” he said. In 2021, the high tech industry ministry had a 9 billion 123 million dram budget. The funding will thus increase by 89,4%.

Meanwhile, the ministry of economy and the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures will receive 26,9% and 31,6% more funding respectively.

