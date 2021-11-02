Armenian, Georgian defense ministers discuss cooperation programs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Minister of Defense of Georgia Juansher Burchuladze arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit on November 2, the Armenian defense ministry said in a statement.

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan and his Georgian counterpart firstly held a private meeting which was followed by an extended-format meeting attended by delegations.

Minister Arshak Karapetyan introduced the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to his Georgian counterpart.

During the meeting both sides emphasized the necessity of establishment of peace and sustainable development in the region.

The meeting participants discussed international and regional security-related issues, as well as the cooperation of Armenia and Georgia in the field of defense.

