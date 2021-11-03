At Capitol Hill, Armenian Ambassador to U.S. emphasizes need for unconditional return of PoWs held in Azerbaijan

WASHINGTON, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to the United States Lilit Makunts had a discussion-meeting with more than a dozen members of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues in the Capitol Hill.

Ambassador Makunts expressed her gratitude to the Members of Congress for their constant support to Armenia, the issues that concern to Armenian people, and for the adoption of pro-Armenian resolutions in Congress, the Armenian embassy said in a readout.

“In particular, the adoption of resolutions on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, as well as condemning the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the people of Artsakh, and coming up with legislative initiatives in that regard.

Ambassador Makunts briefed Members of Congress about the democratic reform program implemented by the Armenian Government, agenda of the Armenian-American relations and current regional security issues. In that context, she emphasized the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Ambassador Makunts presented the challenges followed by the 44-day war and the humanitarian crisis, emphasizing the need for the unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians held in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting Ambassador Makunts answered the questions raised by the Members of Congress.”