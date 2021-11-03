Armenian justice minister, World Bank’s country manager discuss cooperation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan had a meeting with the new Country Manager of the World Bank for Armenia Carolin Geginat, during which he presented the agenda of the ministry’s reforms, the ministry said in a news release.

The agenda is directed to anti-corruption and constitutional reforms, improvement of freedom of speech, etc.

The minister congratulated Carolin Geginat on appointment, by highly valuing the World Bank’s constant support provided for Armenia’s reforms, in particular in the fields of justice and police.

The meeting sides discussed also other issues of mutual interest and agreed to develop the existing productive partnership.

