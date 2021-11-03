I think it’s a good moment to invest in Armenia: Head of Markets at Symbiotics Vincent Lehner

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. It was a great pleasure to host Vincent Lehner, Head of Markets at Symbiotics, during his first post-Covid business trip. During this past year, Ameriabank and Symbiotics signed two subordinated loan agreements to channel financing into supporting Armenian businesses, primarily small and medium businesses:

“I think it’s a good moment to invest in Armenia. We see Armenia as a very good base for us, for the development of our business.

We invest in the future, in the future of the bank, in the future of the country, and in the future of our company – Symbiotics, as well. Ameria is a great partner. Our partnership really shows that we are aligned, we have the same objectives, we can deliver together what we want, to achieve and support the businesses.”

