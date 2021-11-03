COVID-19: Armenia acquires more Sinopharm doses from China
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia acquired another batch of 400,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from China, the healthcare ministry said.
The doses will soon be distributed in polyclinics and mobile vaccination sites.
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 19:07 Armenian FM talks about Armenia’s relations with Russia, EU and Iran
- 19:01 Armenian PM, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State discuss issues referring to NK conflict settlement
- 18:36 Azerbaijan's provocative behavior has its impact on the countries of the region – Armenian FM
- 18:26 At the moment, there is no negotiation process with Turkey - FM Mirzoyan
- 17:50 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-11-21
- 17:48 Asian Stocks - 03-11-21
- 17:31 FlyOne Armenia will have an international board of directors
- 16:52 “Huawei Technologies Armenia” LLC: Seeds for the Future program closing ceremony
- 15:12 Georgian defense minister visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
- 15:04 PM Pashinyan, IMF Armenia Mission head discuss partnership agenda
- 14:58 Professors Balzani and Oganessian to receive first UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences
- 14:30 Eurasian Development Bank to invest 1.2 billion dollars in its member states in 2021
- 14:22 COVID-19: Armenia acquires more Sinopharm doses from China
- 14:10 ‘U.S. must push Minsk process forward to achieve a settlement that keeps Artsakh Armenian’ – Rep. Pallone
- 13:24 State Revenue Committee Chairman holds meeting with Russian Ambassador
- 12:58 COVID-19: Artsakh declares quarantine in capital Stepanakert and other towns from Nov 4 to Dec 1
- 12:39 Avinyan under consideration as Member of the Board of Directors at Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine
- 11:49 I think it’s a good moment to invest in Armenia: Head of Markets at Symbiotics Vincent Lehner
- 11:40 Ex-Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan under consideration as Board member of Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine
- 11:30 12% of adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, says Armenian health minister
- 11:17 COVID-19: Armenia reports 2045 new cases, 50 deaths in one day
- 10:26 Full resumption of NK negotiation process within OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship important: Pashinyan meets Artsakh’s President
- 10:22 Prime Minister’s Office to have 34,5% less funding in 2022
- 10:15 Armenian justice minister, World Bank’s country manager discuss cooperation
- 09:48 At Capitol Hill, Armenian Ambassador to U.S. emphasizes need for unconditional return of PoWs held in Azerbaijan
09:25, 10.30.2021
Viewed 2395 times Armenia interested in extension of term of operation of Russian peacekeeping forces in NK – Security Council
19:49, 10.27.2021
Viewed 1949 times If that decision was not made, military actions would start. Pashinyan on withdrawal in Syunik
18:49, 10.29.2021
Viewed 1909 times Azerbaijanis return livestock belonging to resident of Armenia’s Kornidzor community
19:03, 10.28.2021
Viewed 1890 times Opening of Apostolic Nunciature of Holy See in Yerevan important stimulus for Armenia-Vatican relations – PM Pashinyan
11:27, 10.30.2021
Viewed 1815 times ICRC ready to support the return of Armenian POWs – ICRC Vice President gives interview to ARMENPRESS