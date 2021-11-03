Azerbaijan's provocative behavior has its impact on the countries of the region – Armenian FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh had serious consequences for the Armenian people, as well as created new security and stability challenges in the region, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told Nouvelles d'Arménie.

“Although the military operations ended on November 9 by the trilateral declaration of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, the situation remains fragile. This is due to the non-fulfillment of some of the commitments assumed by Azerbaijan in the above-mentioned declaration, in particular, the distortion of certain provisions, the ongoing hostage-keeping of prisoners of war and civilian detainees, as well as belligerent and expansionist rhetoric, aspirations to the sovereign territory of Armenia and renewed threats of use of force.

The provocative behavior of the Azerbaijani side has an impact not only on Armenia but also on other countries in the region, which we saw, for example, when inadmissible steps towards transit cargo were taken”, Mirzoyan said, expressing regret that the encouragement of this behavior, as well as anti-Armenian, belligerent rhetoric by third countries creates additional obstacles for the stability of the region.

The Foreign Minister stressed that Armenia continues its efforts to establish lasting stability in the region. "The Action Plan of our Government clearly states the readiness to have a contribution to the opening of an era of peaceful development for the region. I am confident that in case of expression of relevant political will by other countries and implementation of constructive steps, all the necessary preconditions will be created to start active discussions on the above-mentioned agenda," he said.

Referring to the question if Nagorno-Karabakh peace process has resumed, Mirzoyan said that despite the claims of the Azerbaijani leadership that there is no Nagorno Karabakh or Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, as well as many other states, share the position of the Armenian side that the conflict remains unresolved and a comprehensive settlement is necessary in the sidelines of the Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format through peaceful negotiations.