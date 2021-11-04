Georgian delegation led by President of Constitutional Court arrives in Armenia on official visit

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Georgia led by President of the Constitutional Court Merab Turava arrived in Armenia on an official visit at the invitation of the President of the Constitutional Court Arman Dilanyan.

The visit aims at giving a qualitatively new impetus to the further development of the bilateral relations, as well as contributing to the deepening of inter-court cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The Presidents of the Constitutional Courts of Armenia and Georgia will hold a private meeting which will be followed by extended-format talks.

Meetings are scheduled with Armenia’s Prime Minister and Speaker of Parliament.

