COVID-19: Armenian Prime Minister rules out re-imposing lockdown

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will not re-impose lockdown over the coronavirus, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He called on citizens to get vaccinated amid overloaded hospitals. “People are dying, there are alarming reports every day, we are witnessing very tragic reports every day,” PM Pashinyan warned, noting that getting vaccinated is the only way to avoid this.

“We will not go for a lockdown, I want to make this clear,” he added.

“We are asking everyone to get vaccinated. Administrative tools area also important, we will enforce them, but overall, we are asking people to help us help them,” the premier said.

In turn, health minister Anahit Avanesyan said that a total of 852,355 people have been vaccinated in Armenia. The figure includes both first and second doses.

“After receiving the Moderna vaccines we authorized its use in children above the age of 12,” she said.

Avanesyan noted that the closure of schools is already showing positive trends.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan