Armenia to require unvaccinated employed citizens to get tested every seven days instead of 14

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian health authorities are recommending the government to require all unvaccinated employed citizens in the country to get tested every 7 days instead of 14.

Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said that they are formally introducing the recommendation into circulation today.

If adopted, the regulation will come into effect December 1.

Employed citizens who haven’t been vaccinated will be required to produce a negative PCR test result for COVID-19 every seven days. The presently active regulation, which came into effect October 1, requires them to do so every 14 days otherwise face termination.

