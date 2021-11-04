Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November

France appoints new Co-Chair to OSCE Minsk Group

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Brice Roquefueil is the new Co-Chair of France to the OSCE Minsk Group, the French government reports.

He will replace Stéphane Visconti who has been serving as the French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group since 2016.

The respective decree has been signed on November 3.

Brice Roquefueil previously has carried out a diplomatic mission in Panama, Uzbekistan.

 

